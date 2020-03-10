Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $125,815,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after buying an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after buying an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after buying an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

