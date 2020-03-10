Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $172.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.89. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

