Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys Shares of 748 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

