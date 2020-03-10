Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys Shares of 816 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 816 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Walmart by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.