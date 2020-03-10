Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $128,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

