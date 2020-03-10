Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $32,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,081,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 214,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

