Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $36,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

