Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $37,000 in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFG opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

