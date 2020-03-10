Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $44,000 Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,440 shares of company stock worth $758,216 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

