Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,526 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 444,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.