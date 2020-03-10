Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,240,000 after purchasing an additional 424,531 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,005,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

