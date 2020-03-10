Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,914,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

