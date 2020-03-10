Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

