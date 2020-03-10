Loews Corp Buys 125,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loews Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 210,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 341,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 32,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.