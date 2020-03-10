Loews Corp Has $12.50 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Loews Corp trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 41.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

