Loews Corp Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,325 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Cfra cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

