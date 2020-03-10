Loews Corp Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Loews Corp decreased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM opened at $269.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

