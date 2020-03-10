Loews Corp Has $623,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2,664.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 213,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

