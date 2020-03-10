Loews Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Loews Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.