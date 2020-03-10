Loews Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Loews Corp lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

