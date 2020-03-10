Loews Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC increased its position in US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,413 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,628,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after purchasing an additional 880,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

USFD stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

