Loews Corp Sells 225,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Loews Corp cut its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Avaya makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Loews Corp owned about 0.43% of Avaya worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 7,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

