Loews Corp Sells 2,895 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Loews Corp cut its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

