Loews Corp Sells 3,821 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loews Corp reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

