Loews Corp Sells 418 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Loews Corp cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lear by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lear from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.54.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

