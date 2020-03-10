Loews Corp Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Loews Corp decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,057.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 24,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

CSX stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

