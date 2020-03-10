LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 2.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Cfra reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

