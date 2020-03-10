Lyons Wealth Management LLC. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lyons Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $130.26 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

