Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,774 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises 0.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $228,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 135.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 778.6% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 48,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.