Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

