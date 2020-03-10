Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $10.21 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

