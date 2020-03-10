Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.33 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.36% of Alphabet worth $3,329,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $134,350,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 139,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,215.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,444.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.67. The firm has a market cap of $892.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

