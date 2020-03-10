Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.38 Billion Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,810 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 8.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.58% of Facebook worth $3,379,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average of $197.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

