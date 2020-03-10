Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 7.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.73% of Starbucks worth $2,816,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,845,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.99.

SBUX stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

