Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 127 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Booking by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Booking by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Booking by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,012.59.

BKNG stock opened at $1,527.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,476.51 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,867.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,953.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

