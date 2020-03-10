Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,171,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,841,000 after purchasing an additional 227,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

