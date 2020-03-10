Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,288 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $361,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,215.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,443.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,323.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

