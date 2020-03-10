Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 891 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

