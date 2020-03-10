Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 8,993 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loews Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 210,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

