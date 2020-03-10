Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 13,014 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 936,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.12.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

