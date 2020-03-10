Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,470,379. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $97.46 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

