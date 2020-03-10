Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.