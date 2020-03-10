Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Alteryx makes up about 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 129.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 101.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,946 shares of company stock valued at $69,704,212 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.82, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

