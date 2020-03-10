Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

