Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. NuVasive makes up approximately 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 45.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 283.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NUVA opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

