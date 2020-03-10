Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,215,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE:CBT opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.