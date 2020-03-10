Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up about 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The company had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 14,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,205.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $987,299.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,003 shares of company stock worth $5,630,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

