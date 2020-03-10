Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.66.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,482 shares of company stock worth $14,217,551. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

