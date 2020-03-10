Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 571.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

SPLK stock opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

