Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 271 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.02. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

